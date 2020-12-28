Miracle Mile Rockford is setting up a fund for the victims of Don Carter Lanes shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Members of Rockford's Miracle Mile are stepping up to help the families and victims of Saturday night's shooting at Don Carter Lanes.

Miracle Mile Rockford is establishing a benefit account with Illinois Bank and Trust for the victims of the shooting. According to Illinois Bank and Trust, more information about the fund will be released this week.



Miracle Mile Rockford is the business district association serving the businesses, property owners, and residents in the area where Don Carter Lanes in located; the bowling ally is a member of the organization.



Three people were killed and three more injured in the seemingly random attack. The suspect, 37-year-old Duke Webb, now faces at least three counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.



