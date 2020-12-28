Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful to open tree recycling sites

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Now that Christmas is over, what will you do with the dying Christmas tree? Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful has an answer.

KNIB will open seven tree recycling sites for the community starting on January 1.

The sites open January 1 and close January 15. No trees can be dropped off after January 15.

Trees dropped off at recycling sites will be turned into free mulch for the public. Community members must bring their own containers and shovels to gather the mulch.

"Recycling trees, a renewable resource, conserves valuable landfill space and returns vital nutrients to the earth while beautifying landscapes," KNIB said in a press release.

New this year, people living in Harlem Township have a site opening close to home. KNIB will open a new recycling site at Schoonmaker Park in Machesney Park.

Here's where you can drop off old trees and pick up free mulch: