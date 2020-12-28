Interactive Map: Record 36 murders in Rockford in 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 2020 is the deadliest year in Rockford history.

After a mass shooting this past weekend at Don Carter Lanes and a deadly shooting Monday on 11th St., the city has seen a total of 36 murders.



The previous record for murders in Rockford was 31, set in 1996.

Last month, 13 WREX ran a special report on the rate in which murders were being solved in Rockford. Since that report aired on November 12, there's been 9 more murders.

Our interactive map includes the date of the murder, the victim (if authorities have released the name) and the location it happened.

We have also plotted all of the murders in Rockford over the last 5 years.



You can view the interactive map below. (Click here if you're reading this on the 13 WREX App.)