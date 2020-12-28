Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Government officials in northern Virginia are bemoaning the closing of the last remaining ferry crossing the Potomac River. A ferry has operated at that location since the late 1700s. But the operators of White’s Ferry announced Monday on Facebook that they were ending the cable-drawn ferry operation between Montgomery County, Maryland, and Loudoun County, Virginia. The decision is effective immediately. It came after a Virginia judge ruled last month that the ferry company had no right to use a privately owned parcel of land on the Virginia side of the river as a landing site.