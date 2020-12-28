‘He was just a caring, loyal person, who loved his family to no end .’ Friends remember shooting victim and long-time stateline referee

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dennis Steinhoff was a friend to all and an enemy to none.

"After 45 years of knowing him I don't think I heard him say anything negative about anyone ever," says friend Patrick Burke.

"All-in-all a good guy, would give you the shirt off his back," says friend and long-time referee partner Steve Franck.

The 73-year-old was one of three victims who lost their lives in Saturday night's shooting.



He spent decades officiating basketball games across the stateline, and is listed on the IHSA website as receiving the 25-year service award. Franck shared 22 years with Steinhoff on the court as his ref partner.

"You don't realize it's not just the time you spend together at the game. It's the trip to the game the trip home. You spend almost 6 hours a night together when you ref with someone. So it's really tough," says Franck.

Franck remembers his partner as someone who deeply loved the game, patient with players, always ensuring they understood a call. He adds Steinhoff was a mentor and devoted to cultivating the next generation of referees.

"He was just a steady person,: says Franck. "Who knew the rules very very well."

Another long-time friend and ref is Burke, who says Steinhoff was the same person on and off the court.

"He was just a caring, loyal person, who loved his family to no end," says Burke.

He remembers Steinhoff as humble, never afraid to tell a coach when he missed a call.

"I don't think he missed very many," says Burke. "He was a damn good official, and an even better human being."

Burke says Steinhoff served our country in Vietnam, and suffered health complications due to Agent Orange.

"To spend all those years over there fighting for our country and come back here and fight Agent Orange for all the years he did," says Burke. "And to be shot by a service member, a green beret of all. I can't fathom what God's reasoning is in this, but ours is not to ask why."