Freeport declares a snow emergency ahead of potential snow, ice this week

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport is declaring a snow emergency ahead of a potential snow storm this week.

The snow emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will be in effect until Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8 a.m.

The following comes from Freeport's director of public works:

All Central Business district residents (downtown area) must have their cars removed from the street from the issuance of the snow event for a period of seventy-two hours.



No person shall leave parked or standing any motor vehicle on the “even-numbered” side of a street in the City on an “odd-numbered” day of the month. Nor shall any such vehicle be parked or standing on the “odd-numbered” side of a street in the City on an “even-numbered” day of the month. For the purpose of this chapter, “odd” and “even” numbered days shall be considered as beginning at the hour of 8:00 a.m. after such declaration is made. Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense. Streets that have designated parking on one side only for an entire city block, shall be exempt.



City residents are further advised that sidewalks abutting their property must be cleaned of snow within 12 hours of the storm’s end and that it is a violation of City ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from their property onto City streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their houses.