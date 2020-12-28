Fate of Trump’s $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether most Americans will receive $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks is now in the hands of the Senate. President Donald Trump has been pushing to more than triple the $600 payments approved by Congress, reluctantly signing into law the massive relief bill that authorized the smaller checks. On Monday the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand, but Republican senators have resisted increasing spending. The Senate is scheduled to meet Tuesday, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue.