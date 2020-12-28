Skip to Content

Dach to miss 4-5 months

CHICAGO (WREX) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach had surgery to repair a broken wrist and will miss around 4-5 months, according a statement from the organization. Dach broke his wrist playing in the World Junior Championships, and could miss the entire upcoming season.

Dach, who played for the Rockford IceHogs early last season, came on strong in the bubble playoffs for the Blackhawks. He scored six points in nine games, flashing the potential that made him the third overall pick in 2019.

