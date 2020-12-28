Skip to Content

COVID-19 vaccine leads to a rise in local gas prices

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices rise again this week in part due to optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, according to GasBuddy.

Rockford gas prices role 0.3 cents per gallon last week for an average of $2.31/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Local prices are nearly 20 cents higher this month than compared to a month ago, but still 23.5 cents lower per gallon than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station is prices at $2.05 per gallon while the most expensive is priced at $2.39 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 0.7 cents per gallon for an average of $2.25 per gallon on Monday. The national average increased 13.8 cents per gallon compared to last month, but stands 32.6 cents lower than a year ago.

The price of oil is the highest its been since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, according to GasBuddy, which is why prices are rising.

"Seasonal factors have sat in the backseat compared to a modest recovery in demand and a healthy dose of optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will bring normal demand levels in the coming year," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

"For now, it's not the best news for motorists as I expect gas prices may continue their ascent, but while it won't last forever, it's likely a sign of what's to come in 2021," Haan said. "The year ahead will be likely marked by a recovery in the pandemic and rising demand."

