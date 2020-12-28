COVID-19 death toll in Illinois surpasses 16,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — There's now been more than 16,000 lives lost in Illinois due to COVID-19.



On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 105 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths up to 16,074 since the pandemic started.

IDPH also reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. The state has now reported 942,362 cases of COVID-19.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,046 specimens for a total 13,036,658. As of last night, 4,243 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 884 patients were in the ICU and 515 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 21 – December 27, 2020 is 8.7%.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 is at 8.7%, the second straight day it's been under 9%. Region 1 has been under 9% for 3 of the past 5 days.