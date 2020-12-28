BBB issues warning against buying, reselling gift cards after Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're thinking of buying or selling gift cards you may have received for Christmas, the Better Business Bureau is reminding you to be cautious.

The BBB says several companies will facilitate this process for you, but if you choose to patronize a company that provides this service, be careful.

“There are so many potential pitfalls if customers are not careful what company they choose,” Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, said. “When a gift card is not new, you also run the risk of not receiving what you bargained for.”

The BBB is offering tips if you plan on buying or selling a gift card:

Make sure to research the business before you buy, sell, or trade.

Visit BBB.org and find out the company's rating.

Read the complaints of any online gift card reseller that you may be considering.

The BBB also issues warning of using a website to track your gift card's balance as it could be a scam to get your personal information.