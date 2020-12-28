Authorities: Alleged Don Carter Lanes shooter in town visiting family

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We continue to learn new information regarding the mass shooting in Rockford this past weekend that left three people dead and three others injured.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says the suspect, Duke Webb, who is currently serving with the Green Berets as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and an Intelligence Sergeant in Florida, was in town visiting family when the shooting occurred. The Army says Webb was currently on leave.

Webb appeared in a Winnebago County Courtroom via Zoom on Monday afternoon where a judge denied his bond.

Webb's defense attorney, Elizabeth Ela Bucko, argued Webb suffered from PTSD and was scheduled to be evaluated for PTSD and a traumatic brain injury, but that had not happened yet.

Bucko says Webb was prescribed medication, but did not provide any additional information on what kind of medication he was prescribed or if he were taking the medication.

On Sunday, authorities provided more information on the shooting.



Rockford Police Officers received a call around 6:55 p.m. Saturday and were immediately dispatched to Don Carter Lanes, located on East State Street. Officers arrived on scene within 1 minute of the first call. Upon arrival, O'Shea says officers heard gunfire and entered the building.



Within minutes, officers located the suspect. O'Shea says Webb tried to hide his identity and two handguns. O'Shea says surveillance video captured the shooting.

Three people were killed in the shooting: On Monday, the coroner's office identified the victims as the following:

Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park

Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford

Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford

Two teenagers who were at the establishment picking up food were injured: a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder.



A 62-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds and was in surgery overnight. Authorities say his condition is critical.

Officers recovered two weapons, a Glock .40 caliber gun and a Glock .380 caliber gun, along with ammo at the scene. The guns were not military issued firearms, according to Hanley.

Webb is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.