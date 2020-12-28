Army releases information on alledged Don Carter Lanes shooter

(WREX) — The U.S. Army released more information on Duke Webb, the man charged in relation to the Don Carter Lane shooting in Rockford on Saturday.

Sgt. Webb joined the army in July 2008 and is currently serving with the Green Berets as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and an Intelligence Sergeant.

Webb was deployed to Afghanistan four separate times, including a tour this year from January to July.

Webb received several awards through his time in the military including a Bronze Star Medal.

The Army previously said Webb was on leave at the time of the shooting. He is stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

"The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment," MG John W. Brennan Commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). "The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb's 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected."

The Army previously released a statement over the weekend.