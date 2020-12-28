Another person charged in fatal shooting of ex-firefighter

CHICAGO (AP) — A third person has been charged in the death of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant, killed during an attempt to carjack his SUV. Chicago police say 20-year-old Devin Barron was arrested Saturday in Lansing, Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Cook County Circuit Judge David Navarro on Monday ordered Barron held without bond. Barron is charged in the Dec. 3 death of 65-year-old Dwain Williams. Surveillance video released by police show two people with guns approach Williams as he walks toward his Jeep from a nearby popcorn shop. Williams, who had a concealed carry permit, was killed while exchanging gunfire with his assailants. Two teens have previously been charged in the case.