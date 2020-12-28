13 Heroes: Charlene Ratzlow

(WREX) — 13 WREX is continuing to honor heroes as 2020 comes to an end.



Our 6th hero is Charlene Ratzlow, has been a registered nurse for more than 30 years.



Before the pandemic, Charlene was at the right place at the right time while on a flight to California when a passenger on the flight stopped breathing.

Charlene sprung into action and helped save the woman's life while being 36,000 feet in the air.

Charlene's husband says an act like that is just in Charlene's nature.

