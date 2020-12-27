US Army: Suspected Rockford mass shooter was on leave, stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The US Army released a statement Sunday on Duke Webb, 37, who was arrested in Rockford after a mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes left 3 dead and 3 wounded late Saturday.

Duke, Army Sgt. 1st Class, worked as a Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), located at Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. According to the US Army, Webb joined the service in 2008 and was on leave when the shooting occurred.

According to the US Army, a Sgt. 1st Class (E7) has up to 15 years of military experience.

The Rockford Police Department said Webb's connection to the Rockford area is still under investigation.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded,” said Col. John W. Sannes, commander of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

The Army said it will continue to provide assistance to the Rockford Police Department during the investigation of the shooting.