Active army member, Florida native named as suspect in mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes as 37-year-old Duke Webb, who now faces at least six counts of first degree murder.



Police Chief Dan O'Shea says Webb is a Florida resident and active in the U.S. Army. Authorities have been in touch with the military in regards to his status.



The mass shooting happened Saturday evening at Don Carter Lanes. Six people were shot; three of them have died and three of them were injured. O'Shea did not reveal a motive, but said the suspect did not know any of the victims.



O'Shea and other Rockford and Winnebago County leaders released more details on Sunday morning during a news conference.



Rockford Police Officers received a call around 6:55 p.m. Saturday and were immediately dispatched to Don Carter Lanes, located on East State Street. Officers arrived on scene within 1 minute of the first call. Upon arrival, O'Shea says officers heard gunfire and entered the building. Within minutes, officers located the suspect. O'Shea says Webb tried to hide his identification and two handguns. O'Shea says surveillance video captured the shooting.



Three people were killed, including a 73-year-old man, 65-year-old man, and a 69-year-old man. Two teenagers who were at the establishment picking up food were injured: a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder. A 62-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds and was in surgery overnight. O'Shea says his condition is critical.



O'Shea could not comment on if the victims were related.



Don Carter Lanes and the bar downstairs were closed at the time in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation orders. The upstairs bar, with an outdoor balcony and double garage doors, was open and in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation orders, O'Shea says.



The bowling alley has been a iconic home for family fun in Rockford for decades. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the business deserves the community's supports, thoughts and prayers.



"When you think of Don Carter, you think of friends and families coming together," Mayor Tom McNamara said. He noted the celebrations, birthday parties and fundraisers the business has held. "This is obviously an incredibly difficult time for their employees and families. We as Rockfordians owe them our support during this difficult time."



After last night, 35 murders have been recorded in Rockford in 2020, making it the deadliest year in the city's history.

"This type of violence needs to stop," Mayor McNamara said. "Today with the eyes of the country on us, we need to show as Rockfordians how we respond to an incident like this. We as Rockfordians are at our best during the most difficult of times."

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, who entered office just this month, says this case will be tried in the 17th District and does not expect it to be charged federally.



