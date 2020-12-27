Snow ends early leading to sunshine to kick off the new work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for snow will continue for the early parts of Sunday evening. However, another chance for snow and rainfall appears in the Stateline before the new year.

SUNDAY'S EVENING SNOWFALL:

A chance for showers across the entire area this evening. This will not be a major snowfall event, but the chance for snow will not elude anyone. Accumulation amounts expected from this system will stay below half an inch and further west up to 1" is possible. However, this will be enough to cause some light accumulation on the roadways. There will also be a few heavy bands in this system. This causes visibility during these systems to be greatly reduced. Some areas may dip below the 1 mile of visibility. Please use extra caution on the roadways and take your time.

Snow showers will wrap up before 9 PM, but they will leave some dicey roadways through the rest of the evening. Tonight on 13 News Weekend at the Football game, we will give up the latest totals from today's snowfall. However, the rest of the night will be quiet. Mostly cloudy skies will try to clear out late and lead to some sunshine heading into Monday. Temperatures will be cooler due to some added wind chills. Wind chills will drop into the lower teens on Monday morning. The rest of Monday will be quiet and dry as well with highs only rising into the lower 30's.

MID-WEEK RAIN, SNOW AND MORE:

A more robust system will start taking shape Tuesday morning. This system will bring an onset of flurries starting on Tuesday. This will turn to snow showers by the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will warm toward the '40s, so we can expect the transition to rain in the forecast. Rain is expected through the day until the cold front pushes through bringing the chance for snow through Thursday. This could set us up for accumulating snow before the New Year.