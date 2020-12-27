Shocking shooting at Don Carter Lanes has community grieving

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Not only is the community mourning the loss of three innocent lives, but reeling over the violence at a beloved Rockford icon, Don Carter Lanes.

The emotional toll it took on some in the immediate aftermath was on full-display Saturday night. And it was clear from Sunday morning's news conference, a city was in shock.

How could this happen?

"It was just senseless, no one knows who this person was, they just came in at random and started shooting," Jamey Funk, the General Manager of Shooters Bar, said in a Saturday night interview with tears in his eyes. "You never think that you'd have to live through it."

Shooters Bar is located just above Don Carter Lanes.

The suspect in the shooting is 37-year-old Duke Webb who was a complete stranger to Funk. While Funk wasn't working Saturday night, his two children were.

"My daughter was behind the bar working, my son was working upstairs, and all he did is drag her out and jump off the balcony to go get help," Funk explained.

Funk's kids managed to escape, but six others weren't as lucky. They were all shot and three of them were killed.

Funk said he's sickened by the tragedy and asks for prayers.

"This — I don't know what to do," Funk said about what comes next. "I don't know where to go next with it."

A little more than half a day later, on Sunday afternoon, it was eerily quiet outside the Rockford business as mourners came to pay their respects.

"I couldn't sleep, not one hour," Isaiah Box, a Don Carter regular who told 13 WREX he knew three of the victims, said. "It's hard for me to eat, just to know that three lives are gone."

He said the whole experience feels surreal.

"It feels like a dream, it doesn't even feel like it's real that this could happen in a small town like Rockford," Box said.

Now, friends, family, and neighbors are left to grieve an unimaginable loss from an unthinkable crime.

A vigil is scheduled outside of the bowling alley at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.