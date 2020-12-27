Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi transfers to NIU

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU Huskies secured a big recruit on Sunday.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi announced on Twitter that he will suit up for the Huskies in 2021.

Lombardi threw for 1,090 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Spartan signal caller started six games, winning two with one victory coming against Northwestern which was ranked 8th in the country at the time. Lombardi threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns while adding an extra 70 yards on the ground in that game.

Lombardi will try to lift NIU's program which went 0-6 in 2020.