Jaguars seemingly win Lawrence with 41-17 home loss to Bears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly locked up No. 16 in Week 16. It was winning by losing, and it was 14-games in the making. Getting the opportunity to draft Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence became as close to a reality as possible for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of two decades searching for a franchise QB. The potential game-changing moment came on the same day the Jaguars reached a new low for losing. Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17 in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars’ long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.