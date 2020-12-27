Skip to Content

Damaged NW Indiana bridge’s replacement opens 11 years later

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A new 1.7 mile-long bridge for a main traffic route in northwestern Indiana has opened more than a decade after the previous bridge was ordered closed because of severe deterioration. Traffic began traveling the new Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago after a Wednesday ceremony. The new bridge cost private operator United Bridge Partners more than $100 million to build and rises 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal as a link to casinos and steel mills along Lake Michigan. United Bridge Partners is waiving tolls on the new bridge through January. 

