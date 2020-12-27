Skip to Content

Champaign attorney, 82, honored posthumously for career

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois attorney has been posthumously honored by the Illinois State Bar Association. John Phipps was given the group’s Medal of Merit. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the 82-year-old died in August after suffering from lung cancer. The award is for those who “have made a significant contribution to the altruistic goals of the profession or the public.” An attorney for 55 years, Phipps was a key figure in starting mediation in Illinois which aims to help solve disputes outside the courtroom. His other achievements included leading several bar association groups. 

Associated Press

