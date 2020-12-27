Boone County sheriff’s K9 killed when suspected drunk driver strikes squad car

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says one of its K9 dogs has died in the line of duty after a suspected drunk driver struck the squad car the dog was in.



"It’s with a heavy heart the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has to report that K-9 Loki was killed in the line of duty early this morning," the office posted on Facebook on Sunday morning.



Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loke were conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Irene Road when a suspected drunk driver struck the rear of Deputy Rosenkranz's squad car.



The deputy was out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, but K9 Loki was in the vehicle at the time. The K9 was taken to an emergency vet clinic in Rockford but died.



Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.



"The members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Rosenkranz family. We ask that you keep the Rosenkranz family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."