Bobi Wine says bodyguard killed in Uganda polls violence

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A bodyguard for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was killed and two journalists injured on Sunday amid violent confrontations between security forces and followers of the singer and lawmaker who is challenging the country’s long-time leader. A tearful Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, said his bodyguard had died of his injuries after allegedly being run over by a truck belonging to the military police. The victim, Francis Senteza, was attacked while helping to transport a journalist injured during an earlier confrontation between police and a group of Wine’s supporters, he said. Authorities didn’t immediately respond to the allegation of a deliberate killing. Wine was campaigning Sunday in central Uganda.