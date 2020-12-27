Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a star freshman running back for the University of Utah died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself. University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. According to medical examiner’s records, Jordan died in a hospital emergency room in Denton on Christmas night. About an hour earlier, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city and discovered a man had accidently shot himself in the hip. Police did not name the victim, but Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office records show it was Jordan.