Shooting star: Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice

Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers to finish practice leading into Golden State’s game Sunday at Chicago. The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls’ practice facility. Curry’s shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward. You bet, two-time MVP Curry can still marvel day after day at age 32 and at the start of his 12th NBA season. With his next made 3, Curry will have 2,500 for his career _ joining only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach that mark.