Rockford Fire charges a man in relation to Christmas Day fire on Lyford Road

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man is in custody following a Christmas Day structure fire at the former Forest City Tennis Club.

The Rockford Fire Department charged Jacob lee Wilson with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

The fire took seven hours for the Rockford Fire Department to extinguish. The blaze caused $500,000 in damage, but no one was hurt.

The fire department says Wilson is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.