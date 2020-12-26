Skip to Content

Rockford Police: Active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes

Updated
Last updated today at 7:56 pm
7:37 pm Top Stories

LIVE NOW: Rockford Police are investigating an active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes.

Posted by WREX-TV on Saturday, December 26, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say there is an active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes on State Street.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Don Carter lanes posted on Facebook at around 7:20 p.m. "Pray please."

13 WREX crews on the scene says State Street is blocked to Alpine; they say there are dozens of police cars and emergency responders in the area.

13 WREX will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Pray Please

Posted by Don Carter Lanes on Saturday, December 26, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

More Stories

Skip to content