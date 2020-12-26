Rockford Police: Active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes

LIVE NOW: Rockford Police are investigating an active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes. Posted by WREX-TV on Saturday, December 26, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say there is an active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes on State Street.



They are asking everyone to avoid the area.



Don Carter lanes posted on Facebook at around 7:20 p.m. "Pray please."



13 WREX crews on the scene says State Street is blocked to Alpine; they say there are dozens of police cars and emergency responders in the area.



13 WREX will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.