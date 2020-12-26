Rockford Fire crews battle massive fire at former Forest City Tennis Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Fire crews are working to put out a fire at the former Forest City Tennis Center in the 200 block of South Lyford Road in Rockford.

Rockford Fire first tweeted it was on scene just before 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the roof of the building and part of it collapsed.

This is a developing story. No word if anyone is hurt.

After more than fifty years, the tennis center closed roughly a year ago to make way for the planned Hard Rock Casino near the intersection of I-90 and East State.