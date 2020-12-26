Park rangers cite visitors to Hawaii volcano eruption site

HONOLULU (AP) — Park rangers have cited dozens of people who have gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness an ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. The rangers say those cited had ventured into dangerous areas to take photos and videos of the volcano eruption that had created a lake of lava in the crater measuring 554 feet deep on Thursday. Jessica Ferracane, a spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, says fines for violating national park rules start at $150. The fines increase after multiple violations and can lead to being expelled from the park. It’s the first time the volcano has erupted since 2018 after more than three decades of constant eruptions.