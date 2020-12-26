Kopp scores 23, Northwestern beats No. 23 Ohio State 71-70

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat No. 23 Ohio State 71-70. Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats, who won their fourth straight. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 15 points. Kyle Young added 14 points and Seth Towns had 11 for the Buckeyes, who had won two straight and four of five. Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-68 season. The Wildcats were 3-17 in the league last season.