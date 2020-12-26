Illinois lawmakers propose plan to allow virtual meetings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new proposal filed this month would allow Illinois lawmakers to meet and vote remotely in emergency situations. Chicago Democrats Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick proposed the legislation, calling it a launching point for discussions on how to meet going into 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic. Legislators last met in person in May to approve a budget. Under the bill, members of the General Assembly can meet remotely for session and committees if a joint proclamation is made by the House speaker and the speaker of the House and Senate president. The public would be able to watch sessions and committee meetings in real time.