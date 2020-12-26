Despite smooth election, GOP leaders seek vote restrictions

ATLANTA (AP) — Changes to the way millions of Americans voted this year contributed to record turnout, but that’s no guarantee the measures making it easier to cast ballots will stick around for future elections. Republicans in some states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden already are pushing for new restrictions on absentee voting. It’s an option many states expanded amid the coronavirus outbreak that proved hugely popular and helped ensure one of the smoothest election days in memory. Nevertheless, Republicans in Georgia, Pennsylvania and elsewhere are proposing a variety of measure that would make it more complicated to use mail ballots.