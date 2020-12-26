Chance for showers rain/snow expected Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloud cover returns ahead of the chance for showers on Sunday. However, the chance for showers will be back in the form of rain and snow by the middle of the week.

ROUND #1:

A cloudy morning on Sunday sets the stage for a wet afternoon. However, the cloud cover will not hold any shower chances until late. The first chance for showers will be present by the afternoon on Sunday. Our low-pressure system moves out of the west during the late morning and sets the stage for showers in northern Illinois into the evening. This time frame features the opportunity for both rain and snow. However, anyone below I-88 could mostly see rainfall. Snowfall will reside mostly to the north, but the accumulation expectations do not exceed half an inch. In turn, accumulation of this amount will lead to slippery roadways so be careful through the evening.

Round one features more snowfall for areas north of I-80.

Showers will wrap by the late evening, but the blustery winds wills will remain. Winds out of the southeast will switch toward the northwest and gust upward of 25 MPH. This will lead the overnight lows to feel like the teens instead of '20s. Strong winds will last through Monday.

BLUSTERY MONDAY:

A day filled with sunshine awaits on Monday. However, Temperatures for Monday will only rise toward the upper 20's as winds stay evaluated. This is not usual after a low-pressure disturbance sweeps through. Temperatures are going to feel colder throughout the day once again. Most highs will feel like the teens and overnight winds will die down, but lows will try to fall toward the teens and even single digits. Clouds return for Tuesday ahead of our next chance for rain/snow.

ROUND #2:

A more robust system will start taking shape Tuesday morning. This system will bring an onset of flurries starting on Tuesday. This will turn to snow showers by the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will warm toward the '40s, so we can expect the transition to rain in the forecast. Rain is expected through the day until the cold front pushes through bringing the chance for snow through Thursday. This could set us up for accumulating snow before the New Year.