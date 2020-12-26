Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with C Soderberg

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract. The move bolsters Chicago’s forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries. The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season. Soderberg also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist. Soderberg has 103 goals and 177 assists in 552 regular-season games with the Bruins, Avalanche and Coyotes.