The weekend leaves the Arctic chill behind

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Christmas may be on the cold end of the scale this year, but the chill won't linger into the weekend. Temperatures warm by leaps and bounds both days.

Sunny and thawing Saturday:

After 2 days spent below freezing, temperatures inch above freezing Saturday afternoon. Look for highs in the low 30's, or about 10 degrees warmer than Friday.

Temperatures warm above freezing both days this weekend.

Along with the big jump in temperature, sunny weather sticks around Saturday. We may see a few clouds from time to time, but overall the weekend starts out bright.

Brisk weather returns at night, but we avoid the single digit wind chills (either above or below zero). Look for temperatures in the 20's and wind chills in the teens.

November-like Sunday:

Temperatures jump almost another 10 degrees Sunday. We rise to around 40 degrees, with a few spots into the low 40's. This is also around 10 degrees above average, so we almost go back a month with the weather.

Showers start as rain Sunday afternoon, then turn to light snow.

There is a side effect to the Sunday warm-up: rain and snow showers are possible. A storm system joins the surge in warmth, and creates light rain showers by Sunday afternoon.

As cold air sweeps in behind the storm, the showers switch over to light snow. Accumulations look light for now (and could stay under 1"). However, roads may still get slippery or icy between the snow and freezing temperatures. Be ready for slick conditions going into Monday morning. We'll track this storm closely and let you know how much snow may fall on 13 News at 6.

Wintry end to 2020:

While not a surprise considering it is winter, the last week of 2020 is colder compared to how mild this month has been. Look for temperatures in the 20's to 30's each day.

Another storm is possible Tuesday night, but its track may still change.

We may also see another storm system during the middle of the week. While a lot may still change since this storm is 5 days away, we currently see a rain/snow/freezing rain mix as a possibility. Snow showers come in Tuesday night with light accumulations, then a switch to freezing rain and rain is possible.

We'll keep you up-to-speed on this storm as we get closer to the middle of next week.