The warmer weekend comes with a side of showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- We get away from the Arctic cold for a few days this weekend. We won't, however, avoid wintry weather as snow showers still linger in the forecast.

Heating up:

Temperatures jump about 10 degrees each day this weekend. That leaves Saturday in the low 30's, and Sunday rising to around 40 degrees.

The weather warms above freezing both days this weekend.

This is a far cry from the teens felt Christmas Eve afternoon and the low 20's of Christmas day. It's also not quite the low 60's felt on Wednesday! It's been a roller coaster this week!

The warmer weather also means we get away from the subzero to single digit wind chills for a few days. While breezy winds still have a bite to them, we at least don't have the harsh cold in play.

Sunday showers:

There is a side effect coming Sunday. As part of the surge in warmth, a storm system brings rain and snow to the Stateline Sunday afternoon.

Rain starts up Sunday afternoon, then changes to snow by the evening.

Since we will be above freezing, the showers start out as a light rain during the late afternoon. By Sunday evening, however, colder air sweeps in behind the storm. This leads to a switch over to light snow.

While accumulations still look to stay under 1", watch out for slick roads Sunday evening and night. Between the light snow and below-freezing temperatures, roads may get slippery.

We'll track the amounts of the storm, and the effects it could have on the Monday commute tonight on 13 News Weekend.

One last 2020 storm?:

A wintry mix is possible starting Tuesday night, but a lot may still change on the storm track.

Another storm system is on our radar for the middle of next week. A lot may still change with the storm a few days away. That said, a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain looks possible.

Showers possibly start out as snow Tuesday night, then change to freezing rain and rain Wednesday.

The showers start out as snow Tuesday night, then change to rain as the weather warms Wednesday. Another quick shot at snow is possible Wednesday evening as the storm exits.

Snow, rain, and ice amounts remain up in the air, but stay tuned as we get closer to the middle of next week.