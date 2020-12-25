Saudi TV: Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned news channel is reporting that a sea mine planted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sed. Al-Ekhbariya channel on Friday quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The channel provided no additional details and it was unclear whether an explosion took place or to what country the ship belongs. The report comes less than two weeks after an oil tanker suffered an explosion off Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jiddah and resulted in the shutting down of the most important shipping point for the kingdom.