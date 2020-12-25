Rockford family sets 16,000 light display to music for all to enjoy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Hull's house on Dempster and Kingsway certainly attracts the eye.

Their display grew from 1,000 lights a few years ago to 16,000 strong in 2020.

Better yet, all 16,000 of those work together in sync to a radio program. People who drive up to the house can tune their radios to 95.9FM and catch a Christmas show from the comfort of their own cars.

The process of programming and setting up all those lights takes time, but for Bob and Michelle Hull, it's all about sharing some Christmas spirit.

"I think we're just happy that everyone else likes it," Bob Hull said. When you come out here and see people smiling and you hear kids laughing, it kind of makes it all worthwhile."

The Hulls ask that people who come to enjoy the light show dim their lights and make sure local traffic can pass easily.