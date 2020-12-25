Skip to Content

Police call explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day ‘an intentional act’

Picture courtesy of NBC News

NASHVILLE (AP) — An early morning explosion rocked the City of Nashville's business district. Police say they believe the explosion to be "an intentional act."

In a press conference, local authorities say they were called to the area in Nashville around 6 a.m. this morning. That's when they say an RV exploded after a brief warning.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

