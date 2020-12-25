Jets make $1 million donation among 4 organizations

The New York Jets made a $1 million donation to four organizations as part of the team’s social justice, inclusion and diversity efforts. All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League, and Year Up , which have the the goal of reducing barriers and creating opportunities for individuals in need, each will get $250,000. Jets players, coaches, and staff will volunteer time and expertise on various upcoming projects with each organization. “We wanted to contribute to these organizations and help push our community forward,” says Jets President Hymie Elhai. “It is our hope through these partnerships that we can positively affect the access, equity and rights of those in need.”