ROCHELLE (WREX) — A fire forces residents to evacuate the De Los Hotel in Rochelle Friday afternoon.

Firefighters for the Rochelle Fire Department say they got a call around 1:50 p.m. of smoke coming out of the attic. The fire was contained to a second story landing.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say it was an electrical fire and estimate the damage at between $5,000 and $10,000.