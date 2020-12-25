Skip to Content

Chicago area private college lays off 51, closes 15 programs

New
7:06 pm Top Stories
Concordia Web Pic

CHICAGO (AP) — A liberal arts college in suburban Chicago has laid off 51 faculty and staff members and closed 15 academic programs because of budget concerns exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Tribune reports the programs include chemistry, business communication, graphic arts and theater.

Current students will be able to complete their degrees, potentially with partnerships at nearby schools, but new students can't enroll.

University President Russell Dawn says the school's board of Regents made the decision final earlier this month following a two-year evaluation. Several students still say the decision took them by surprise.

Author Profile Photo

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

More Stories

Skip to content