Skip to Content

British army helps clear backlog of virus-stranded drivers

New
5:02 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
COVID-AND-GENDER-10BVO

LONDON (AP) — Around 1,000 British soldiers were spending Christmas Day trying to clear a huge backlog of truck drivers stranded in southeast England.

That backlog was created after France's decision to briefly close its border to the U.K. and demand coronavirus tests from everyone amid fears of a new, apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Although around 4,000 international truck drivers were still cooped up in their cabs on Friday, some progress was evident.

Traffic around the port of Dover was moving in an orderly fashion towards the extra ferries put on to make the short crossing across the English Channel.

Authorities also distributed free food to drivers and brought hundreds of portable toilets.

Author Profile Photo

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

More Stories

Skip to content