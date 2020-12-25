Asia Today: S Korea’s cases remain high as restrictions loom

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported another new 1,132 coronavirus cases as the resurgence worsened over Christmas week, putting pressure on the government to enforce stricter social distancing controls. The figures bring the country’s caseload to 55,902. South Korea added 1,241 cases on Christmas Day, its largest daily increase. Another 220 people had died in the past 15 days, raising the death toll to 793. Around 780 of the new cases were from the greater capital area, home to 26 million people, where health workers discovered a large cluster in a huge Seoul prison with more than 500 inmates and workers. The government will hold a meeting on Sunday to determine whether to elevate distancing measures to the highest level.