US says it will open a consulate in disputed Western Sahara

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the United States will open a consulate in Western Sahara following President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed region. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the process of opening the facility has begun. That process involves finding and securing a suitable property for a mission before personnel are hired. It was not immediately clear when it would be open. Trump announced on December 10 that the U.S. would recognize Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara as part of a deal for the North African country to normalize relations with Israel. The move has been heavily criticized not least by those in Western Sahara who have fought for independence and want a referendum on the territory’s future.