Titans seek to secure playoff berth as they visit Packers

The Tennessee Titans look to clinch a second straight postseason berth Sunday night as they visit the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers. Tennessee clinches a playoff spot with a win and the AFC South with a victory and an Indianapolis loss. Green Bay can guarantee itself the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs by beating Tennessee with the Rams tying or beat Seattle. Green Bay has won four straight games. Tennessee has won four of its last five. This game pits two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. The Titans lead the NFL with 436 points. The Packers are third with 434 points.