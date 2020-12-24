Second gold coin found in Salvation Army’s Red Kettle in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the second time this season, a gold coin has been found in the Salvation Army's Red Kettle in Winnebago County.



The Salvation Army says the second coin is a 1000 Shilling Austrian gold coin that was dropped in a kettle outside Schnucks at 6410 E. State Street on Tuesday, Dec. 22.



The coin, worth about $750, will help fund local programs and services.

“This donor, and each person who has contributed to the Red Kettles, is making a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Major Mark Martsolf, Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We know the need has been unparalleled in 2020, and we expect it to continue well into 2021.

The Salvation Army also received a donation of a 10-ounce bar of silver from an anonymous donor back in November.

Kettle donations in Winnebago County have fallen approximately fourteen percent this year, according to the Salvation Army.



The Christmas campaign is integral to the mission of The Salvation Army. Seventy percent of the division’s donations are received during the Christmas season.

While the Red Kettles will only be out through Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign runs through January 31, 2021.



Donations can be made online at: www.salarmyrockford.org/kettle or by sending a check to:



The Salvation Army Winnebago County,

P.O. Box 4159 Rockford, Illinois

61110



