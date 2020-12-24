Rockford Rescue Mission delivers Christmas cheer with hot meal tradition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For 56 years, it's been a Christmas Eve tradition for the Rockford Rescue Mission to hand out hot meals to the community. This year, volunteers were able to continue that work and keep the spirit of Christmas alive during the pandemic.

Neither COVID-19 nor the frigid temperatures could stop the warmth Rockford Rescue Mission creates for its annual Christmas Eve meal.

"Every year it's just so amazing to see all of our people in our community come together," Crystal Cohoon, Rockford Rescue Mission's Marketing and Communications Director, says.

The rescue mission handed out 500 hot meals to anyone who needs one, and that's all thanks to you, the community, who donated food and time.

"They know this is where they can come and get a really good hot meal as well as just the love our volunteers and staff provide to our people and that doesn't stop this year," Cohoon explains.

And it's that support around the holidays that residents in the facility, and community members, say means the world to them.

"It's heartwarming," Richard Rebholz, who is in the men's life recovery program, says. "It's great to be helpful to others and your community."

"I just feel very blessed to be here at this very moment in time," Nicole Cervantes, a WLR resident, adds.

The rescue mission also passed out hygenie products, gifts, and prayer books, and even old Kris Kringle stopped by for a minute to spread some holiday cheer.

In a year when COVID-19 has kept us apart, Cervantes says it's the meaning of Christmas that we can carry on into the new year.

"It's not just one day that we're able to share this kind of love and hope and generosity with the world, it should be everyday that we can recognize that we're all in this world together," Cervantes says with a smile.

It's a fitting emblem for a year, and a Christmas, unlike any other.

If you're looking to support the rescue mission with donations, it asks that you drop those off at its thrift store location so those items can be properly processed and sanitized before distribution.